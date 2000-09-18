SONY SERVER DRIVES OLYMPIC OPENING

At press time, NBC planned to use Sony's MAV-555 video server extensively during its broadcast of the opening ceremonies of the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney, Australia. The MAV-555 was scheduled to play back "country profile" graphics for various Olympic nations during the opening ceremonies parade, broadcast in the U.S. on the evening of Sept. 15. NBC was to use a "Shot Box" application with the Sony server, dedicating a button of the Shot Box to each country. The graphics associated with each country's profile would then be cued and played back manually during the parade.

