Sony Pictures Television Taps Adilman

Glenn Adilman was named vice president of network development at Sony Pictures Television. He will be responsible for developing scripted comedies and dramas to sell to the broadcast networks.

Before joining Sony, Adilman had been senior vice president of programming at ABC Entertainment since 2002, overseeing such shows as Alias, 8 Simple Rules, According to Jim, Less Than Perfect, and George Lopez. Adilman joined ABC in 1998 as vice president of comedy series.

Prior to ABC, he worked at CBS Productions, starting as a manager in 1991 and working his way up to vice president by 1995.

Adilman started his professional career at the Leo Burnett USA advertising agency in Chicago.

He moved to Los Angeles in 1988, working for two years as a story editor at Joel Silver’s Warner Bros.’-based movie and television production company.

Adilman graduated from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana with a bachelor’s degree in advertising and a minor in film. He also has an MBA from Columbia University and a master of fine arts from the University of Southern California.