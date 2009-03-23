Sony Pictures Entertainment Unites Domestic, International TV Divisions

Filed at 10:55 a.m. EST on Mar. 23, 2009

Sony Pictures Television is uniting its domestic and international television divisions under one roof. The new division, which will continue to be called Sony pictures television will be headed up by SPT president Steve Mosko.

Michael Grindon will remain president of international television and will continue to manage those operations, reporting to Mosko.

The company says the move is meant to help produce and distribute content on a worldwide basis.

"With the reciprocal content flow between domestic and international markets, these two businesses are naturally intertwined," said Mosko in a statement. "This integration of effort will allow us to innovate and create quality entertainment with international appeal, to act more quickly in response to an evolving global market for entertainment, and to expand upon our successes and grow our production and distribution business globally."

The unification of the divisions will take place April 1, and in the Fall SPT employees in Los Angeles will be relocated to new offices being built on the Sony pictures studio lot in Culver City, CA.

Sony Pictures had previously unified its global motion picture marketing and distribution businesses under combined leadership. The Studio cites growth in international box office receipts as proof the change was successful.