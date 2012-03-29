Sony to Open Digital Motion Picture Center

Sony's Professional Solutions of America group (PSA) has unveiled a new Digital Motion Picture Center (DMPC) on Stage 7 on the Sony Pictures Studios lot.

The facility, which will officially open on May 1, will offer training for directors, cinematographers and other professionals in the film and television production industries on the use of digital workflows and Sony's new F65 CineAlta digital motion picture camera.

"This will be a place for the Hollywood production community to share experiences with their peers and help make the transition from 35mm film to digital production as seamless as possible," explained Alec Shapiro, PSA senior VP, in a statement. "Here, on one stage, filmmakers and other content creators can shoot 4K pictures, process them through a 4K workflow on site at ColorWorks and view the results on a 4K projector."

Shapiro, who is also assuming responsibilities as president of the Sony DPMC, added that the extensive expertise of the professionals on the Sony Pictures Studios lot will be invaluable in launching the camera, which has an 8K image sensor.

Several projects using F65 projects are already underway, including Sony Pictures' recently announced After Earth, and the Universal movie Oblivion.

Curtis Clark, ASC and chairman of the ASC Technology Committee, will play a major role in directing the educational and training activities provided by the Center.

In addition to the F65, the Center will offer training and education for film and television production on a range of Sony's Super 35mm digital systems, including the PMW-F3 camcorder and others.

Sony also plans to make the DMPC available to local rental companies and resellers for training their clients. Outside companies, such as Assimilate, Avid, Blackmagic, Codex, ColorFront, FilmLight, MTI Film and YoYotta, that are involved in the digital workflows will also have access to the facility.