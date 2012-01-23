Sony Inks Co-Pro Deal with Televisa

Televisa and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have announced an exclusive first-look, co-production deal for scripted and telenovela formats that could expand the production of their formats around the world.

As part of the agreement, SPT will get a first-look at all of Televisa's scripted and unscripted formats for potential co-production worldwide, excluding the United States and Latin America. For its part, Televisa will get a first look at SPT scripted formats for possible co-production in Spain.

Any new program produced under the terms of the deal will be co-produced by the companies.

"We are very excited to work with an esteemed partner such as Televisa to develop high-quality television series based on telenovela and scripted formats for audiences around the world" noted Andrea Wong, president of international production for SPT in a statement. "Our worldwide production capabilities and proven track record in producing scripted formats combined with their longstanding expertise in creating tremendously successful telenovelas makes this an ideal partnership."

Jose Antonio Bastón Patiño, president of television and content for Televisa added in a statement that "the successful scripts, diverse library and writing capabilities that Televisa offers to this alliance match perfectly with Sony´s experience in producing quality content for local markets."