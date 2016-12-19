Sony Hooks Up with Google Home

Sony Electronics Dec. 19 announced that several of its internet-connected speakers and 4K HDR TVs are now capable of working with the voice-control Google Home speaker system, via a firmware upgrade.

The feature is available with Sony products that have Google Chromecast built in, covering both Android TV Sony 4K HDR sets, soundbars and wireless speakers. The Google Home feature allows for voice control of several music streaming services as well as some video services.

“This functionality is available today for the Chromecast built-in Sony speakers and Android TV Sony 4K HDR televisions consumers already have at home, or plan to purchase for the holidays,” said Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, in a statement. “This additional functionality is another example of Sony’s commitment to customer choice by delivering new and innovative technologies.”

The service also includes a multi-room feature, which can combine Google Home, Chromecast audio or Chromecast built-in Sony speakers for synchronized music in the home. Sony products that carry the feature include the HT-ST9, HT-NT5, HT-CT790, HT-XT2 and HT-RT5 model sound bars, wireless speaker models STR-DN1070 and STR-DN1060, and receiver models STR-DN860, SRS-X99, SRS-ZR7, SRS-ZR5 and SRS-HG1.