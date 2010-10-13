Sony-Discovery-IMAX 3D Venture Adds Staff

Tim Pastore and Rod Riegel have joined the senior management team of the 3D joint venture from Sony Corporation, Discovery Communications and IMAX Corporation, joint venture President and CEO Tom Cosgrove announced Wednesday.

Pastore will be vp of development and production and Riegel has been named vp of marketing and communications for the forthcoming 24/7 3D network. The former was previously director of production and development at Discovery Channel, while the latter was most recently director of communications for new Discovery kids network The Hub.

"Tim and Rod are strong leaders with extensive backgrounds in developing high-quality content and launching successful cable networks," Cosgrove said. "Along with the other members of our management team, they will be instrumental in establishing the Sony-Discovery-IMAX 3D network as the leader in 3D television. It will provide consumers with the largest and most extensive library of original and exclusive 3D content available anywhere."