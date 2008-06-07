Sony Brings YouTube to HDTV Sets

Consumers will now be able to watch online videos from YouTube on their Sony Bravia flat-panel HDTV sets.

YouTube, the online video provider and Google subsidiary, is the latest content company to provide video for Sony's Bravia Internet Video Link, a small add-on module that connects to the TV on one end and an Ethernet cable on the other and facilitates the viewing of Internet video on the big screen without requiring the use of a personal computer.

Sony first announced the Bravia Internet Video Link, which sells for $300, at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2007, and the company has since slowly added content partners including Yahoo!, AOL and Conde Nast.

The YouTube service gives buyers of late-model (2007 and 2008) Bravia LCD sets access to millions of videos at no additional charge.