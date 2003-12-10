Sony B&P President Whittingham Retires

Sony Broadcast and Professional Systems division president Pat Whittingham will retire Jan. 5.

John Scarcella, currently president of Sony’s Business Solutions division, will take over for Whittingham while maintaining his current position.

Whittingham was named president in June 2002, succeeding Ed Grebow who left Sony to head up New York City’s Metropolitan TV Alliance.

Whittingham worked his way up through Sony Canada, eventually becoming executive VP. He then moved to the U.S. where he was senior VP and senior general manager of the Sony Systems Solutions Division. He plans to return to Toronto in 2004.