Sony Betacam SP VTRs Still on Sale

To clarify an earlier report, Sony Electronics Broadcast & Professional Company will no longer manufacture analog Betacam SP camcorders and dockable cameras but it will continue to make its UVW- and PVW- series of analog Betacam SP videotape recorders.

Craig Yanagi, national marketing manager of analog VTRs for Sony, said he still sells 'a fair amount' of the decks in

U.S. for use with existing Betacam SP edit systems. - Mike Grotticelli