Sony and Pearson

Is Pearson Television North America on the block? Insiders say Sony and London-based Pearson Television are in discussions about a possible deal that could send the game-show-rich studio into Sony's hands. The deal makes a lot of sense on the game-show front. Pearson Television North America owns the Mark Goodson game-show library (Family Feud [below],Price Is Right among others), and Sony owns cable's The Game Show Network. Some of Pearson's syndication assets could be shifted to Sony's Columbia TriStar Television Distribution unit. Pearson has struggled in the U.S. syndication marketplace of late, even canceling long-running hit Baywatch. Pearson and Sony executives had no comment.