‘Sons of Anarchy' Has Best Premiere With 5.9 Million Viewers

FX's Sons of Anarchy

roared back on Tuesday, with an average 5.87 million total viewers watching its sixth season

premiere at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen, its best ever season

opening audience. That is also a series high for the Kurt Sutter biker drama on a live + same day basis.

The episode was up9% from its season five premiere,

which was also a series high at the time. Additionally, the 93-minute episode drew 3.94 million adults 18-49 and 3.9 million adults 25-54, up 13% in each measure, and ranked first in its time period on broadcast and cable in both demos.

Compared with its repeat airings, the premiere averaged 8.09 million total viewers and 5.3 million adults 18-49. FX expects it to become the network's most-watched single telecast when live + 7 data becomes avialable in three weeks.

This season is the penultimate one for Sons of Anarchy, which is set to end after seven seasons.