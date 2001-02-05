Sonic Blue acquires ReplayTV for $130M

ReplayTV was purchased last week by Sonic Blue for $130 million in stock, only two months after revamping its business plan. Sonic Blue is a manufacturer of MP3 audio players such as Rio and the Diamond Mako PDA, as well as other home-networking devices. Almost all of ReplayTV's employees will remain with the company, which will continue to operate out of its current facility in the San Francisco area. At this point, it's still unclear how ReplayTV's technology will be incorporated into future devices, but early hints are that a home-networking device incorporating audio and video is on the drawing board.