Some NBC stations drop Queer Eye

NBC's cut-down, prime-time showing last week of the debut of Bravo’s Queer

Eye for the Straight Guy did not air on a handful of NBC-affiliated

stations.

It wasn't the program's gay-oriented content that was the problem, however --

it was that the series is airing on Bravo.

"We don't want to drive viewers to a cable network," said Samantha Knowlton,

spokeswoman for E.W. Scripps Co.-owned KJRH(TV) Tulsa, Okla.

Management at University of Missouri-owned KOMU-TV; Belo Corp.-owned KTVB(TV) Boise

and KTFT(TV) Twin Falls, both Idaho; and KJRH(TV) Tulsa all said they

simply did not want to air a Bravo show on their air.

A source at the Missouri station noted that it's been airing Will &

Grace for years.

KJRH might have been more predisposed to airing one of Scripps'

do-it-yourself cable shows, Knowlton acknowledged, half-seriously.

NBC noted the small number of stations objecting from among its more than 200

affiliates.