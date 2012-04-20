If "baby boomer women" is trending for anyone trying to

reach a powerful demographic, the stats they'll find are interesting to say the

least. It may also provide yet more evidence for the perennial popularity of The Golden Girls.





In 2010, 480,000 baby boomer women lived with a least one

unrelated female, according to an AARP analysis. The growing number of U.S.

HomeShare programs, which help connect people interested in sharing a house,

say their numbers have been steadily rising since the economy belly-flopped.





"This concept is really trending on the East and West Coasts

and is very big in Europe," says Ryan Cowmeadow, vice president of the National

Shared Housing Resource Center, an all-volunteer clearinghouse of HomeShare

programs. "Our numbers are up about 15% since 2007, and about 75% of applicants

are female," he adds. "We're hoping to see a real surge with the boomers

entering retirement age now. They're the ones who didn't take 'no' for an

answer. Home-sharing just makes sense."





Some may say the 1960s hippies are going back to the

commune. Others call this growing number of female baby boomers rooming

together "The Golden Girls

phenomenon." Either way, it's an opportunity.





Author Martha Nelson, who at 65 is on the leading edge of a

tsunami of retiring boomers, says it's really all about the importance of

choosing the company of friends.





"As a group, we've been empowered more than past generations

of women," says Nelson, whose debut novel, Black

Chokeberry, is the story of three disparate older women who unexpectedly

end up sharing a home. "We're more worldly, stronger, financially savvy and

healthier than our ancestors-through no fault of their own-and we know what we

want."





Increasingly, what they want is to actively age with the

camaraderie, laughter, understanding and support of other women who share their

ideas of healthy lifestyles, good food from their own gardens, green living and

myriad activities on a moment's notice.





Nelson notes that there are several reasons why women more

than men are gravitating to communal living as an alternative lifestyle.





"Women typically live longer than men, and men are more

likely to remarry quickly after a divorce or the death of a spouse," she says.

"And fundamentally I think it's as much about the special bonds women share. We

form these wonderful, supportive, â€˜tell the truth' friendships, which survive

the demands of husbands, children and careers. Whether living alone or with a

spouse or partner, women cling to their friendships. When a woman considers

living alone as she ages, it's a natural progression to seek the company of her

best friends."





The movement for co-housing-where residents have private

living spaces but share common areas, such as dining rooms, and tasks, such as

cooking-started in Denmark and is catching on in the United States. There are

model programs in Boulder, Colo., and other communities, including three

co-housing projects being planned in the greater Nashville area, where Nelson

lives.





Practical considerations of creating close living

communities include health and safety, care in times of an accident or medical

emergency, and saving money, a concern for many women who find themselves

single or widowed after long marriages, Nelson says.





But boomers are renowned for demanding more than creature

comforts from life, she adds.





"We want to be happy; we're healthy, active and we want to

enjoy ourselves as we age. We want to travel, go to a movie with a neighbor or

housemate, cook a meal, share a garden and feel that we are contributing to our

communities.





"What started with Rosie the Riveter has brought us to

this," says Nelson who is happily married again, but fascinated by the new

movement of co-housing. "We're strong women and we can choose to live the way

we want as we get older. Very often, that will mean with other women in close-knit

communities."

