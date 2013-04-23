Somalia Prime Minister Pledges to Find Journalist's Killers
Somali Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon
has told police and security forces to find the killer(s) of a broadcast
journalist killed near his home in Mogadishu on April 21, according to the
Voice of America.
Mohamed Ibrahim Rageh had worked for Somali National
Television and Radio Mogadishu.
Last August, the National Union of Somali Journalists
launched a campaign to "to end Impunity of Killing Journalists and Media
Workers in Somalia."
Since then, the Somali government has offered a $50,000
reward for information leading to arrests of anyone ultimately convicted of
killing a journalist, according to VOA.
Tom Rhodes, East Africa consultant for The Committee to
Protect Journalists, has called Somalia "one of the deadliest places in
the world for the press."
According to CPJ, after a period in exile, Rageh had
returned to Somalia to work as a reporter and producer for the state
broadcasters.
Rageh is survived by his wife, and two daughters, with a
third child on the way.
CPJ says that 15 journalists have been killed so
far in 2013, including two in Somalia. The most dangerous posting remains
Syria, with seven of those deaths.
