Somalia Prime Minister Pledges to Find Journalist's Killers

Somali Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon

has told police and security forces to find the killer(s) of a broadcast

journalist killed near his home in Mogadishu on April 21, according to the

Voice of America.

Mohamed Ibrahim Rageh had worked for Somali National

Television and Radio Mogadishu.

Last August, the National Union of Somali Journalists

launched a campaign to "to end Impunity of Killing Journalists and Media

Workers in Somalia."

Since then, the Somali government has offered a $50,000

reward for information leading to arrests of anyone ultimately convicted of

killing a journalist, according to VOA.

Tom Rhodes, East Africa consultant for The Committee to

Protect Journalists, has called Somalia "one of the deadliest places in

the world for the press."

According to CPJ, after a period in exile, Rageh had

returned to Somalia to work as a reporter and producer for the state

broadcasters.

Rageh is survived by his wife, and two daughters, with a

third child on the way.

CPJ says that 15 journalists have been killed so

far in 2013, including two in Somalia. The most dangerous posting remains

Syria, with seven of those deaths.