Solomon Tees Off as Golf Channel Executive Producer

NBC Sports Group has tapped veteran Olympics coordinating producer Molly Solomon to head production for Golf Channel, making her the first woman to serve as executive producer for a national sports network.

Solomon, a nine-time Emmy Award-winner, primarily for her work with the Games and who was named to B&C's 2011 Women in the Game, will oversee all aspects of production for programming on Golf Channel, including tournaments, news, original productions and operations. She will relocate from the NBC Sports Group's offices in New York and Stamford, Conn. to Golf Channel's Orlando Studios, reporting directly to Golf president Mike McCarley.

While she tees off here now job at Golf Channel immediately, Solomon will continue to perform many of her duties as coordinating producer for NBC Olympics through the 2012 London Games. As previously scheduled, she will co-produce the Opening Ceremony and primetime show broadcasts from London, and will continue to work on future Games for NBC Olympics.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.