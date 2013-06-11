SoftBank Raises Sprint Bid to $21.6 Billion

Japanese wireless giant SoftBank raised its bid for Sprint

Nextel to $21.6 billion late Monday, a deal that could put more cash in Sprint

shareholders hands.

According to its latest proposal, SoftBank would pay $7.65

per share for Sprint, up from the $7.30 per share it originally offered.

SoftBank will continue to invest $1.9 billion in New Sprint

at closing, which in addition to the $3.1 billion convertible debt investment

made by SoftBank in October 2012, brings SoftBank's total investment in Sprint

to $5.0 billion.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.