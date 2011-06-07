SocialMedia Helps NBC Find Its 'Voice'

NBC can thank

social media hubs Twitter and Facebook for much of the success that its new hit

singing-competition, The Voice, reports The New York

Times.

Since its premiere

in late April, Voice has ranked in the top five of "attention-getters,"

according to Trendrr, which tracks online chatter about shows. The show uses

Facebook and Twitter to create a "real-time co-viewing experience" that

features on-screen graphics that quote tweets from the coaches and, beginning

next week, from viewers as well.

It also helps that

the four coaches (Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Adam Levin and Blake

Shelton) are all active Twitter users and culturally relevant.

Aside from its

social media presence, most attribute The Voice's success to its unique

format, which featured blind auditions and battle rounds. Whatever the reason,

NBC--perhaps more than any other network--is thankful viewers are tuning in.

So far The

Voice is averaging 12.9 million viewers, with 7.35 million of them falling

into the coveted 18-49 demo, making it the #1 new show inside that group. The

only other show that pulls in higher ratings in the demo is the one Voice

is often compared to, Fox's ratings juggernaut American Idol.

With the enormous

success of Voice, many thought NBC would try to rush a second season in

time for the fall. NBC however is being "highly protective" of its newest hit;

the second season won't premiere until mid-season, which includes the coveted

post-Super Bowl spot in February.