SocialMedia Helps NBC Find Its 'Voice'
NBC can thank
social media hubs Twitter and Facebook for much of the success that its new hit
singing-competition, The Voice, reports The New York
Times.
Since its premiere
in late April, Voice has ranked in the top five of "attention-getters,"
according to Trendrr, which tracks online chatter about shows. The show uses
Facebook and Twitter to create a "real-time co-viewing experience" that
features on-screen graphics that quote tweets from the coaches and, beginning
next week, from viewers as well.
It also helps that
the four coaches (Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Adam Levin and Blake
Shelton) are all active Twitter users and culturally relevant.
Aside from its
social media presence, most attribute The Voice's success to its unique
format, which featured blind auditions and battle rounds. Whatever the reason,
NBC--perhaps more than any other network--is thankful viewers are tuning in.
So far The
Voice is averaging 12.9 million viewers, with 7.35 million of them falling
into the coveted 18-49 demo, making it the #1 new show inside that group. The
only other show that pulls in higher ratings in the demo is the one Voice
is often compared to, Fox's ratings juggernaut American Idol.
With the enormous
success of Voice, many thought NBC would try to rush a second season in
time for the fall. NBC however is being "highly protective" of its newest hit;
the second season won't premiere until mid-season, which includes the coveted
post-Super Bowl spot in February.
