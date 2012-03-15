Social Media Buzz Boosts TV Ratings
A recent study presents evidence a correlation exists between
social media buzz and traditional TV ratings, Nielsen found, MediaPostreported.
A study looking at a two-week period prior to a particular
series' finale showed that a 14% increase in social media buzz correlated to a
1% rise in traditional TV ratings among adults 18-34, according to the report.
Nielsen CEO Jonathan Carson, speaking at the SXSW
Interactive Conference in Austin, Texas, says that the increased use of
smartphones and tablets will only encourage the correlation, the story said.
TV is still the first screen, by far," Carson said. "The
social component just magnifies the engagement opportunity for advertisers that
television has always offered."
Kristin Frank, general manager of digital media at MTV and
VH1, says networks should provide more incentives to fans to engage in their
social media offerings. Michael Cupo, director of social media content and
strategy, says that social media integrates well with sports, as both are
real-time.
