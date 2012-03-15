Social Media Buzz Boosts TV Ratings

A recent study presents evidence a correlation exists between

social media buzz and traditional TV ratings, Nielsen found, MediaPostreported.



A study looking at a two-week period prior to a particular

series' finale showed that a 14% increase in social media buzz correlated to a

1% rise in traditional TV ratings among adults 18-34, according to the report.

Nielsen CEO Jonathan Carson, speaking at the SXSW

Interactive Conference in Austin, Texas, says that the increased use of

smartphones and tablets will only encourage the correlation, the story said.

TV is still the first screen, by far," Carson said. "The

social component just magnifies the engagement opportunity for advertisers that

television has always offered."

Kristin Frank, general manager of digital media at MTV and

VH1, says networks should provide more incentives to fans to engage in their

social media offerings. Michael Cupo, director of social media content and

strategy, says that social media integrates well with sports, as both are

real-time.