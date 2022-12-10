Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies Covering World Cup

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl on Nov. 29 holding a trophy presented by FIFA honoring him for covering eight or more World Cups.

Grant Wahl, 48, online soccer journalist CBS News contributor and former Fox Sports correspondent, died suddenly Friday (Dec. 9) while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Wahl had also covered soccer for Sports Illustrated, including 11 World Cups.

He was reportedly in the press area at the game between Argentina and Netherlands when he collapsed and received immediate medical treatment, according to the Qatar Supreme Committee, and was believed to have died either at Hamad General Hospital or en route.

On a podcast last week, Wahl had said he was not feeling well but was told it was probably bronchitis. He had been testing regularly — and negatively — for COVID-19, he said.

During this year’s World Cup, in addition to filing for his own website, Wahl contributed to CBS Sports, including as an analyst on CBS Sports HQ. He was also an editorial correspondent for soccer documentaries on Paramount Plus.

”Grant's passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our Beautiful game,” U.S. Soccer said in a statement.

Survivors include Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, who is a CBS News medical contributor. ■