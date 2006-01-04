The Soapy Wheel Gets a Week

Wheel of Fortune will team with SOAPnet for its upcoming “Soap Stars Week” Feb. 27-March 3. During the episodes, which will be taped Jan. 28, soap stars from all three broadcast networks will team with contestants, with the stars’ winnings going to charity.

Among the soap celebs scheduled to appear are GeneralHospital’s Corbin Bernsen, and Lorenzo Lamas and Jack Wagner from The Bold and the Beautiful.

The show will also run a viewer sweepstakes in conjunction with the week, with the grand prize including a VIP set visit to a daytime soap.