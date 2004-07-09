SOAPnet Nets Prime Soaps
SOAPnet is buying up a new breed of soap operas, acquiring reruns of Spelling Television's prime-time soap operas Beverly Hills: 90210 and Melrose Place from Paramount Domestic Television.
SOAPnet will pay an estimated $9 million for the rights to the shows.
Melrose Place will air weekdays at 6 p.m. starting Sept. 13. 90210, which has been running on FX, will move to SOAPnet in fall 2005.
