SOAPnet Nets Prime Soaps

SOAPnet is buying up a new breed of soap operas, acquiring reruns of Spelling Television's prime-time soap operas Beverly Hills: 90210 and Melrose Place from Paramount Domestic Television.

SOAPnet will pay an estimated $9 million for the rights to the shows.

Melrose Place will air weekdays at 6 p.m. starting Sept. 13. 90210, which has been running on FX, will move to SOAPnet in fall 2005.