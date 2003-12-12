SoapNet Nabs NBC’s Days

The Walt Disney Co.-owned cable channel SoapNet is adding off-nets of Days of Our Lives to its soap opera lineup.

The Sony Pictures Television drama, which airs on NBC, is the first current non-ABC soap the channel has acquired. SoapNet will rerun same-day episodes of Days weeknights at 7 p.m. beginning March 15, and also in Sunday night marathon.

Until the Days deal, SoapNet has subsisted on replays of ABC’s shows and older classics like Dallas and Dynasty. That’s been good for ratings, SoapNet recorded a solid 0.6 rating in prime in November, but General Manager Deborah Blackwell says adding Days will be "transformational."

"The big idea is to have all the shows," on SoapNet, she says. "I really hope that this clears the way to make the next acquisition easier."

Another bonus: Days is the highest-rated soap among women 18-34 years old, which should help SoapNet’s ratings and demographics.