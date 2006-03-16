SOAPnet Acquires Young and the Restless
By Anne Becker
Disney/ABC’s SOAPnet has acquired from Sony Pictures Television the rights to run the CBS soap The Young and the Restless. Y&R, the highest-rated soap for the past 15 years, becomes the first CBS soap to run on SOAPnet, which previously ran all the ABC soaps and NBC’s Days of Our Lives, also a Sony show.
Y&R will join the network’s lineup April 24 with same-day reruns running at 7 p.m.daily and in a Saturday-night marathon. The long-term deal also gives SOAPnet access to older episodes from Y&R’s 33 seasons for stunts and marathons.
SOAPnet, which targets mainly women 18-49 with reruns of daytime shows and original soap-themed programming, averaged 123,000 viewers during prime in February 2006, down 16% from last year. But Y&R, which the network has been after for years, could provide a big ratings jolt, given its popularity.
SOAPnet has been pursuing Y&R for years, but the deal finally game together as multi-platform deals have become commonplace and content providers are getting less wary about the idea of programs living in many spaces.
“When we started talking about Y&R, that was more unusual,” Blackwell said. “But what we have shown is that when a show starts on SOAPnet it brings a lot of women back to it – it’s incremental viewing.”
SOAPnet has done research showing that same-day reruns of soaps don’t cannibalize their daytime audience; instead, they attract a new set of viewers, like those who aren’t home during the day.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.