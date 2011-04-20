Soapes Named WYFF GM

WKCF Orlando General Sales Manager John R. Soapes has been named president and general manager of WYFF Greenville (SC). He succeeds Michael Hayes, who recently took over WTAE Pittsburgh.

Soapes stays within the Hearst TV family with the move. He starts May 1.

"John is an outstanding broadcast executive, more than ready to take on the opportunity of leading WYFF," said David Barrett, Hearst TV's president and CEO. "He has impeccable business and sales credentials, and a keen understanding of the importance of local news and local community service--hallmarks of WYFF and Hearst Television. We are delighted to bring a native South Carolinian home to lead our talented team at WYFF."

Greenville is in DMA No. 36. Soapes became WKCF's general sales manager in July 2001.

Hearst Television acquired the station from Emmis Communications in August 2006 to create a duopoly with its WESH station in Orlando.