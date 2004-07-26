Soap Stars to Help Produce Starting Over

Former soap-opera actresses Millee Taggart-Ratcliffe and Francesca James have been named executive and consulting producers on NBC Universal’s Starting Over.

They join co-executive producer Jim Johnston and supervising producers Linda Midgett and Joan O’Connor on the show, which has been cleared in more than 90% of the country for its second season.

"Millee and Francesca each bring to Starting Over an excellent sense of what women want to see in daytime," says Jonathan Murray, co-founder of Bunim-Murray Productions, the show’s production company, "and they will be putting it on the screen day in and day out during our second season."

Taggart-Ratcliffe has been involved with Starting Over since its beginning. She was brought on by Bunim-Murray’s Mary-Ellis Bunim, who passed away last year. The Emmy-winning Taggart-Ratcliffe first appeared in the daytime-TV landscape on The Edge of Night and went on to star in both One Life To Live, where she worked with James, and Search for Tomorrow. After that, she became a writer, penning scripts for Dynasty and Santa Barbara and serving as head writer on Guiding Light, All My Children, Loving, Ryan’s Hope and As the World Turns.

Four-time Emmy winner James starred on All My Children and One Life To Live and then went on to produce and direct All My Children, Days of Our Lives, Santa Barbara, General Hospital, Port Charles and Loving, where she first worked with Bunim.