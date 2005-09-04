So You Think You Can Danza

Veteran producers David Perler and Jill Blackstone have been tapped to executive produce Buena Vista Television’s The Tony Danza Show, which begins its sophomore season Sept. 12.

Perler and Blackstone will replace John Redmann, the recently removed executive producer of Danza, who has since surfaced in a similar role at Warner Bros.’ upcoming Tyra Banks Show, which has gone through some top-level staff turnover of its own.

In a recent producing shakeup, Buena Vista also cut supervising producer Shane Farley and Ereka Vetrini, a correspondent and former contestant on NBC’s The Apprentice.

In his new role, Perler will oversee all celebrity and comedy segments of the show. He has an extensive background in TV, most recently served as consulting producer during its first season, and has held producing stints on a variety of projects, including spending time on Warner Bros. Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell shows.

Blackstone, who will spearhead all human interest features, topical pieces and theme shows, has been executive producer of Divorce Court and Power of Attorney, and supervising producer on Sally Jessy Raphael during the height of its success.