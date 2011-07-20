Snowden Named NCTA Chief of Staff

National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Michael Powell has named K. Dane Snowden to the new post of chief of staff.



Snowden has been VP for external affairs at CTIA: The Wireless Association and before that was chief of the consumer and government affairs bureau at the FCC under then FCC Chairman Michael Powell.



"Dane is a remarkable talent with significant managerial and administrative leadership experience that makes him a perfect candidate to help me more effectively lead NCTA," Powell said in announcing the hire. "Dane will join a quality team here at NCTA, and I know he'll be a great asset to the organization and the cable industry." NCTA says he will work with Powell and EVP James Assey to head up day-to-day operations and planning.



Snowden is joining the association Aug. 22.



Like Powell, Snowden is a graduate of the College of William & Mary. Before joining the FCC, he was an executive with America's Promise Alliance, the organization started by Powell's father, Colin Powell, and chaired by his mother, Alma. Michael Powell is a board member of America's Promise.