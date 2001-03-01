SNL's Oteri scores CBS sitcom

Saturday Night Live vet Cheri Oteri has landed a sitcom pilot on CBS, which has also cleared a sitcom starring standup performer David Nash, Reuters reports.

Oteri will serve as co-executive producer of Loomis in which she'll play a small-town celeb who spends her free time dealing with her offbeat family and friends. Oteri is guranteed a 13-episode deal even if the pilot isn't picked up. The Nash sitcom, Life with David J is about a formerly goofy bachelor who finds his dream girl, marries her - and then wonders what he's gotten himself into.

Meanwhile, ABC approved Man of the Kitchen created by Just Shoot Me writer Pam Brady and starring Jeffrey Tambor (The Larry Sanders Show) as the host of a TV cooking series.