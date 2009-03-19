SNL Kagan Survey: Comcast Still Top MSO with 20.1 Million Subscribers

Comcast continues to dominate the MSO landscape, with 20.1 million subs in the top 40 markets, almost three times the second-largest cable operator, Time Warner (7.8 million).

That's according to the latest SNL Kagan Survey released Thursday, which noted there has been relatively little trading or merging among the big players in the last few years, with 500,000 subs trading hands in 2007-2008 compared to 9.4 million in 2005-2006.

The company says there has been more trading among smaller MSO's to cluster for more efficiency.

Rounding out the top sub count leaders in the top 40 markets were Cablevision (3.1 million), Charter (2.8 million), Bright House (2.2 million), "other" (2.02 million), Cox (2.00 million), Insight (201 million), Mediacom (176 million).