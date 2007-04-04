SNL Financial Acquires Kagan Research

SNL Financial, Charlottesville, Va.-based provider of business intelligence, is acquiring media research and analysis firm Kagan Research.

Kagan, headquartered in Monterey, Calif., provides financial data and forecasting on broadcast and cable TV, radio, satellite, wireless communications and programming.

The acquisition is part of an SNL expansion into coverage of media and communications. "The merger combines Kagan's independent expertise and proprietary data and analysis with SNL's unrivaled proficiency in gathering all relevant financial information into a single, accurate database," said SNL President Mike Chinn.

The merger will help make Kagan data more accessible, said Kagan Research senior VPs Derek Baine and Robin Flynn, adding that the firm will maintain a "strong commitment to proprietary data and independent financial analysis."

SNL will integrate Kagan's analysis into its online information service over this year.