SNI Sets Up Washington Public Affairs Shop

Knoxville-based Scripps Networks is establishing a dedicated government affairs office in Washington, D.C., the company said Monday.



It will be headed by SNI Chief Legal Officer A.B. Cruz III. SNI operates six pay channels, HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel, as well as premium channels DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country and their associated Web sites.



"We consider it a top priority at Scripps Networks Interactive to have a meaningful seat at the table as lawmakers and regulators address the many challenges and opportunities that are affecting our company and the media industry," Cruz said in announcing the new office. "The growing array of digital media platforms and the ever-changing habits of media consumers mandate diligence on our part as public policy on these issues is addressed and takes form."



One of those issues is how the FCC will deal with access to online delivery of content by over-the-top providers it sees as potential competitors to traditional cable programming distributors.



"As our industry grows in complexity, and as new digital media platforms rapidly evolve, it becomes increasingly important for an independent content creator like Scripps Networks Interactive to have a dedicated presence in Washington D.C.," said SNI Chairman Ken W. Lowe.