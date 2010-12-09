Snell Upgrades Conversion Products

Snell has enhanced the performance and functionality of it motion compensated conversation products, with upgrades for both its Alchemist Ph.C-HD standards converter and its Mach HD product.

For its Alchemist Ph.C, Shell has released a new 5.1 version of the software that expands the number of formats being supported and incorporates even more sophisticated audio and image processing tools. The new release adds 3Gbps 1080 50p and 60p support to future proof the product and includes more advanced audio processing tools, including a Dolby E authoring option and added support for external Dolby metadata.

On the imaging side, a more sophisticated adaptive noise reducer both preserves image clarity and enhances efficiency in downstream compression, the company noted.

In addition the FilmTools option for Alchemist Ph.C-HD has been improved, with a user-adjustable Video-to-Film Blur utility among other features.

The upgraded Mach HD version 4 motion compensated standards and cross converter now has a Dolby E option.

"Snell's program of ongoing innovation ensures that Alchemist Ph.C-HD continues to meet our customers' current and future conversation needs [and] gives customers the functionality and performance they require to deliver the superior-quality HD outputs that are so essential in a highly competitive global marketplace," noted Paola Hobson, product manager for conversion and restoration at Snell in a statement.