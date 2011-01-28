Snell Hires Norman Rouse for Senior Marketing Role

As part of a push to strengthen its marketing efforts, Snell has appointed Norman Rouse as market development manager. Rouse's appointment is one of several key business initiatives that the company says it will be announcing in upcoming months.

"Norman is an ideal choice to serve as Snell's chief evangelist," said Simon Derry, CEO of Snell in a statement. "He brings 25 years of experience working with some of the top brands in the industry, including Sony and Quantel, which has given him wide-ranging and substantial knowledge. Norman also has a keen understanding of how broadcasters utilize technology to solve real-world challenges in response to their ever-changing marketplace."

Rouse joins Snell from Sony Professional, where he served as senior solutions business manager and before that from Quantel. He also spent eight years in numerous product management and marketing roles for Sony Broadcast and Professional Europe and was also involved in the launch of the D3/5 and DVCPRO formats while at Panasonic Broadcast Europe.