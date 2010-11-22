Snell Appoints Robert Rowe CTO

Broadcast equipment vendor Snell has appointed Robert Rowe as its new chief technical officer. In his new role, Rowe will have responsibility for both the engineering implementation and technology strategy for Snell's entire systems, product and technology portfolio.

"He has shown true entrepreneurial leadership capabilities in both large and small organizations and he is a true innovator in technical disciplines whilst having a strong grasp of commercial operational areas," noted Simon Derry, CEO of Snell in a statement. "In particularly Rob's deep experience with startups will bring a fresh approach to our ongoing efforts to deliver best-of-breed products in a challenging and ever-changing marketplace."

Just Prior to joining Snell, Rowe was an independent consultant to Cambridge Silicon Radio. Earlier in his career, Row was the CTO of Cambridge Position Systems and had worked for such companies as Aerial Communications, AirTouch PCS, Telesis Technologies and Orange.