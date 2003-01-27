Snacks, pop top TV spots

In its latest top-10 list of new TV commercials, for the two weeks ending Jan.

19, Intermedia Advertising Group reported that consumers found Hershey's and

Snickers to be the most liked spots.

Commercials for Chips Ahoy Warm `n Chewy cookies, Coca-Cola's new "real" spot

with Courtney Cox and David Arquette and Diet Dr Pepper's "Medieval Knievel"

rounded out the likeability top five, IAG said.

In addition, 7UP's balloon spot, Diet Dr Pepper's "Retirement Village

People," Ford Motor Co.'s Explorer car-wash spot, another Coke "real" spot (with

a belching Penelope Cruz) and Quaker Oats Co.'s Life cereal completed IAG's

most-liked top 10.

On its ad-recall list, UAG reported that a Burlington Coat Factory commercial

scored highest, followed by Pepsi-Cola's Sierra Mist, Breathe Right nasal

strips, 10-10-220's ad featuring Hulk Hogan and Terry Bradshaw, and General

Motors' Saturn Ion passing signs saying "now leaving childhood" and "old age

ahead."

Two other commercials with star spokesmen cracked the January recall top 10

-- RadioShack Corp. with Shaquille O'Neal touting the chain's "Shaq-cessories" and

Burger King Corp.'s Whopper spot with comic Steve Harvey.