Smut Bill Passes House

The House overwhelmingly passed the indecency-enforcement bill Wednesday 389-38, although there were a few more nay votes than last session, when a similar bill passed 391-22.

Among the switches were Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) and Barney Frank (D-N.J.), who both bemoaned a rise in censorship they associated with the post-Janet Jackson indecency crackdown.

The bill, strikingly similar to the previous version, ups the maximum indecency fines for stations and performers from $32,500 and $11,000, respectively, to $500,000. It also toughens enforcement by requiring the FCC to act more swiftly on complaints and makes one indecency fine a factor in license renewals and three an automatic trigger for a license revocation hearing.

The $500,000 is a maximum, and the bill also allows the FCC to take into account various factors in deciding on a fine amount, including ability to pay, size of market, or whether the broadcaster had or should have had knowledge of the violation or had any control over it.

That addition addressed the concerns by some members, including broadcast station owners, that the fine would be onerous on smaller broadcasters and that stations do not have control over some of the shows delivered to them by their networks.

A last-minute manager's amendment was meant to take some sting out of the fines for performers and assuage concerned performers and unions.

That amendment would: