SMPTE Names New Officers and Governors

In the run-up to its annual conference, the

Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE) has named a slate

of newly elected officers and governors that include the Society's first female

president, Wendy Aylsworth, who is the senior vice president of technology at

Warner Bros.





All

officers will assume office Jan 1. 2013. The SMPTE 2012 annual conference will

take place on Oct. 23-25 in Hollywood.





Aylsworth

will serve a two-year term as SMPTE president, succeeding outgoing president,

Pete LudÃ©, who is senior vice president of engineering at Sony Corporation.

Aylsworth, who is currently SMPTE executive vice president, has also served as

SMPTE engineering vice president.





Other

incoming SMPTE officers include Robert P. Seidel, vice president of engineering

and advanced technology for the CBS television network, who will serve as

executive vice president for a two-year term; Matthew S. Goldman, senior vice

president of TV compression technology at Ericsson, who will serve as financial

vice president for a one-year term; Patrick D. Griffis, senior director of

technology strategy in the office of the chief technology officer for Dolby,

who will serve as education vice president for a two-year term; and, Ann Marie

Rohaly, director of accessibility policy and standards for Microsoft

Corporation, who will serve as secretary/treasurer for a two-year term.





In

a statement, Barbara Lange, executive director of SMPTE, praised outgoing

president LudÃ© for championing "a number of high-visibility SMPTE initiatives,

including the successful launch of its digital library, the execution of

Society's first European conference, and renewed focus on new media

technologies."





The

2013-2014 governors include: Pierre Marion, director, media engineering,

productions, French services, CBC/Radio-Canada, who

will serve as the Canadian regional governor; William T. Hayes, director of

engineering and technology, Iowa Public Television, who will become the central

region governor; Peter Wharton, director of sales, Americas, file-based

solutions, Miranda Technologies, Inc. who will be the eastern region governor;

Leon Silverman, general manager, Digital Studio, The Walt Disney Studios, and Clyde

Smith, senior vice president technology, FOX Networks and

operations, who will serve as Hollywood region governors; William C. Miller,

president, Miltag Media Technology, LLC, who will become the New York region

governor; T.J. Scott, Jr., senior account manager, Grass Valley USA, who will

be the Southern region governor; Sara J. Kudrle, senior software engineer,

Miranda Technologies, who is slated to be the Western region governor;

and Angelo D'Alessio, director, engineering and new media applications

for the Center for Media Accessibility (CMA) who will take the

post of governor for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America.



