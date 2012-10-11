SMPTE Names New Officers and Governors
In the run-up to its annual conference, the
Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE) has named a slate
of newly elected officers and governors that include the Society's first female
president, Wendy Aylsworth, who is the senior vice president of technology at
Warner Bros.
All
officers will assume office Jan 1. 2013. The SMPTE 2012 annual conference will
take place on Oct. 23-25 in Hollywood.
Aylsworth
will serve a two-year term as SMPTE president, succeeding outgoing president,
Pete LudÃ©, who is senior vice president of engineering at Sony Corporation.
Aylsworth, who is currently SMPTE executive vice president, has also served as
SMPTE engineering vice president.
Other
incoming SMPTE officers include Robert P. Seidel, vice president of engineering
and advanced technology for the CBS television network, who will serve as
executive vice president for a two-year term; Matthew S. Goldman, senior vice
president of TV compression technology at Ericsson, who will serve as financial
vice president for a one-year term; Patrick D. Griffis, senior director of
technology strategy in the office of the chief technology officer for Dolby,
who will serve as education vice president for a two-year term; and, Ann Marie
Rohaly, director of accessibility policy and standards for Microsoft
Corporation, who will serve as secretary/treasurer for a two-year term.
In
a statement, Barbara Lange, executive director of SMPTE, praised outgoing
president LudÃ© for championing "a number of high-visibility SMPTE initiatives,
including the successful launch of its digital library, the execution of
Society's first European conference, and renewed focus on new media
technologies."
The
2013-2014 governors include: Pierre Marion, director, media engineering,
productions, French services, CBC/Radio-Canada, who
will serve as the Canadian regional governor; William T. Hayes, director of
engineering and technology, Iowa Public Television, who will become the central
region governor; Peter Wharton, director of sales, Americas, file-based
solutions, Miranda Technologies, Inc. who will be the eastern region governor;
Leon Silverman, general manager, Digital Studio, The Walt Disney Studios, and Clyde
Smith, senior vice president technology, FOX Networks and
operations, who will serve as Hollywood region governors; William C. Miller,
president, Miltag Media Technology, LLC, who will become the New York region
governor; T.J. Scott, Jr., senior account manager, Grass Valley USA, who will
be the Southern region governor; Sara J. Kudrle, senior software engineer,
Miranda Technologies, who is slated to be the Western region governor;
and Angelo D'Alessio, director, engineering and new media applications
for the Center for Media Accessibility (CMA) who will take the
post of governor for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.