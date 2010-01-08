SMPTE Names Lange Executive Director for Technical Standards

The Society of Professional Motion Picture and Television

Engineers (SMPTE) has named Barbara Lange as executive director for the

technical standards body.





Lange will start Jan. 20. She has been staff director of

product management and business development at the IEEE (Institute of Electrical

and Electronic Engineers).





As executive director, Lange, heads up all business,

marketing and operations for SMPTE.





Lange replaces Kimberly Maki, who stepped down last July to

take a senior executive marketing post with Bight House Networks.



