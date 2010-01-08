SMPTE Names Lange Executive Director for Technical Standards
The Society of Professional Motion Picture and Television
Engineers (SMPTE) has named Barbara Lange as executive director for the
technical standards body.
Lange will start Jan. 20. She has been staff director of
product management and business development at the IEEE (Institute of Electrical
and Electronic Engineers).
As executive director, Lange, heads up all business,
marketing and operations for SMPTE.
Lange replaces Kimberly Maki, who stepped down last July to
take a senior executive marketing post with Bight House Networks.
