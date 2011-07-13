Smithsonian Channel Adds Comcast Launches in Major Markets

Smithsonian Channel continues its expansion, gaining launches with Comcast in key markets.

The service launched to Comcast Xfinity Digital Preferred customers in such large service areas as Boston, Baltimore, Detroit, Hartford, Pittsburgh and Richmond.

Xfinity Digital Preferred subscribers in these markets will also have access to Smithsonian's family-friendly original programs, highlighting American history, culture and science, via Xfinity On Demand and XfinityTV.com.

Smithsonian, which also counts affiliate agreements with DirecTV, Time Warner Cable, Charter, Cablevision, Verizon FiOS and AT&T U-verse, among others, said it will continue to launch in additional Comcast markets in the upcoming months.

"We could not be more thrilled that Comcast customers in these markets will now be able to tune in to Smithsonian Channel," said Tom Hayden, executive vice president and general manager of Smithsonian Networks, in a statement. "Our mission has always been to deliver to television audiences across the country a unique brand of entertaining cultural, historical and scientific programming that not only educates, but inspires. This is a major step towards achieving that goal."