Smith Upped at NBC Universal

NBC Universal International has promoted Peter Smith to president, replacing the departed Frederick Huntsberry, who left to take over as Chief Operating Officer at Paramount Pictures in July

Smith was previously president of Universal Pictures International, a role he has held since the organization's inception in 2000.He will continue to oversee UPI through the end of the year as the NBC U looks for his replacement.

Based in London, Smith will oversee international television and new media distribution, a division headed up by Belinda Menendez, as well as for NBCU Global Networks, lead by Olivier Gerolami in Europe, Reed Manville in Asia and Steve Patscheck in Latin America.

Prior to UPI, Smith was vice president of entertainment for Europe for PolyGram Filmed Entertainment.