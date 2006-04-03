Smith Tapped as Managing Director of Playboy TV

Playboy Enterprises named Steve Smith managing director of Playboy Television International. Based in Los Angeles, Smith will report to Jim Griffiths, the company’s senior executive VP and president of its entertainment group.

A 25-year industry veteran, Smith comes from Comcast-owned International Networks/AZN, where he was a managing director. Previously, he was with Encore International, Intertainer Asia, Channel [V] Music Network and MGM Gold Networks, all in Asia.

Before moving to Asia, he was with HBO for 17 years; he spent the last six as managing director of HBO Central Europe.