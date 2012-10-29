Smith Salutes Broadcasters Reporting on Sandy

Citing theFCC and FEMA's advice to those in Hurricane Sandy's path to tune to local

broadcasters for emergency info, National Association of Broadcasters President

Gordon Smith sent a shout-out to those stations.

"I salute the remarkable work of our radio and TV

station colleagues now putting themselves in harm's way to keep millions of

people safe and informed on the devastation of this deadly storm," Smith

said. "As FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate noted this weekend, in times of

emergency there is no more reliable source of information than that coming from

local broadcasters. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those in the path

of Hurricane Sandy."

Broadcasters continue to point to such life-saving info as

one of the reasons the government should not be in a rush to move spectrum from

broadcasting to mobile broadband.