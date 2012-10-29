Smith Salutes Broadcasters Reporting on Sandy
Citing theFCC and FEMA's advice to those in Hurricane Sandy's path to tune to local
broadcasters for emergency info, National Association of Broadcasters President
Gordon Smith sent a shout-out to those stations.
"I salute the remarkable work of our radio and TV
station colleagues now putting themselves in harm's way to keep millions of
people safe and informed on the devastation of this deadly storm," Smith
said. "As FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate noted this weekend, in times of
emergency there is no more reliable source of information than that coming from
local broadcasters. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those in the path
of Hurricane Sandy."
Broadcasters continue to point to such life-saving info as
one of the reasons the government should not be in a rush to move spectrum from
broadcasting to mobile broadband.
