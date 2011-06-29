A. Smith & Co. Joins Tinopolis Group

Reality programming production house A. Smith & Co., Los Angeles, announced on Tuesday that it is joining the Tinopolis Group, London, an independent production and distribution company.

Under the agreement, A. Smith & Co. will leverage Tinopolis resources worldwide while Tinopolis gains a North American production arm. Arthur Smith, A. Smith & Co. founder and CEO, and Kent Weed, president, will both continue in their current roles.

"All of A. Smith & Co. are great additions to our company," said Ron Jones, Tinopolis executive chairman. "Their experience launching global brands and television programming, and their vision of what programs need to be, will ensure that program buyers and audiences will be well served for years to come. ... This new strategic relationship will support all our businesses as we continue to grow."

Smith said: "We have been fortunate to have been approached by a number of entities offering strategic partnerships, but until now none presented the benefits and synergies that we have found in our new partners at Tinopolis and Vitruvian Partners."

Vitruvian Partners, a private equity firm, is Tinopolis' primary investor.

A. Smith & Co. has produced Paradise Hotel, The Swan, Hell's Kitchen, Trading Spaces, Kitchen Nightmares, I Survived a Japanese Game Show and Pros vs. Joes.