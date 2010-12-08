Smit: Comcast Won't Impose Usage Charges

New York - Comcast Cable Communications president Neil Smit said the

nation's largest cable operator won't push for hefty charges for heavy

users of its broadband service, despite recent Federal Communications Commission moves that would appear to open the door for price increases.

Smit,

speaking that the UBS Global Media & Communications conference here

Tuesday, said that Comcast has set a monthly usage cap of about 250

gigabytes (average monthly Internet usage is between 2 and 4 gigabytes)

after which it would work with customers to curb their bandwidth

consumption.

"We don't have plans for usage-based pricing now," Smit said.

