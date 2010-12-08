Smit: Comcast Won't Impose Usage Charges
New York - Comcast Cable Communications president Neil Smit said the
nation's largest cable operator won't push for hefty charges for heavy
users of its broadband service, despite recent Federal Communications Commission moves that would appear to open the door for price increases.
Smit,
speaking that the UBS Global Media & Communications conference here
Tuesday, said that Comcast has set a monthly usage cap of about 250
gigabytes (average monthly Internet usage is between 2 and 4 gigabytes)
after which it would work with customers to curb their bandwidth
consumption.
"We don't have plans for usage-based pricing now," Smit said.
