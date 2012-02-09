SMG's Scheppach: Marketers Are Hungry for Holy Grail of Addressable Advertising

Tracey

Scheppach is executive VP, innovations director at Starcom MediaVest Group. In

that role, she is the innovations lead for Starcom MediaVest Exchange (SMGx)

and global director for VivaKi's The Pool, which studies emerging forms of

media and works to create industry standards for new advertising models.

As

resident expert in addressable advertising, tablets, online video, DVR and VOD

usage, converged TV, interactive TV, mobile video and set-top box measurement, Scheppach

helps invest clients' dollars across all video platforms.

Scheppach

talked to B&C contributing editor

John Consoli about the status of addressable advertising, SMG's joint testing

of addressability with DirecTV and where TV Everywhere fits into the

advertising equation.

You were

quoted in a story last February as saying you are hoping the TV industry can be

100% addressable-enabled by the end of the decade. What progress is being made

to meet that milestone?

Of course it's an ambitious goal, but I'm thrilled to say we are making great

progress; 2012 will be a very pivotal year.

The

two major satellite companies, DirecTV and Dish, have already taken outstanding

strides in enabling household addressability. Add to that Cablevision's full

deployment, and the potential to reach approximately 20 million households with

individual messages-anonymously delivered to each household in a relevant

manner, based on the wealth of available data-becomes a reality this year.

I

believe this foundation, coupled with the potential support of a few national

cable networks such as NBCU, Viacom and Turner, will cause us to reach a

tipping point.

It

is clear, however, that other media owners and distributors will need to come

on board to reach our goal of 100% addressable-enabled TV by the end of the

decade. Cable, telco and over-the-top [OTT] providers will have to find a way

to participate in this marketplace and I know several that are actively

pursuing their options. For OTT providers like Netflix and Hulu Plus-whose

combined reach is well over 20 million home-it has become commonplace to stream

video to a TV through a multitude of devices, from a connected TV itself to a

gaming console like the Xbox 360. All of this content is streamed using

unicast, one-to-one delivery-the type of system we need to enable

addressability.

The

bottom line is that both media owners and distributors need to find new ways to

grow their business. Even with a short-lived rate increase, media owners are

struggling to keep revenues flat, due to shrinking TV audiences, and with

distributors reaching a subscription-price ceiling with consumers, both need a

new model for growth. At the same time, marketers are exploring all available

options to improve the efficiency and efficacy of their media investments; they

too are looking under every rock to find a solution.

So

what is the best solution for all of the above? I believe the only answer is

addressability. I have been working on addressability for more than a decade

now and one thing I've learned is that this is neither a sprint nor a marathon: 100%

addressable-enabled is more like an Ironman triathlon...and we are only a mile

into the swim.

What is the status

of your testing with DirecTV andwhat

progress have you made there?

We signed a pioneering deal with DirecTV about a year ago with the intention of

developing a platform that will ultimately drive heavy client investment. We

anticipated that the product development phase would last about 15-18 months.

Following

the industry release, we started working immediately with their engineering

team to develop a truly groundbreaking product. Addressability changes the

fundamental approaches that we, as an industry, have used for decades and every

day our combined team works through the challenges of deploying the first

nationally-addressable platform at scale.

DirecTV

began with applying addressability to local inventory in a partnership with

NCC. Since its launch last year, they have been able to play in the local cable

sales business for the first time. I'm very excited that the product is live

and functioning beyond expectation. This is a true milestone for DirecTV.

In

the second quarter of 2012, Starcom MediaVest Group will begin to use the

exact same technology to target campaigns at a more granular, household level.

There are a lot of issues to tackle and we have done a lot of work in areas

such as system integrations and targeting criteria that will be utilized. We

are beyond excited by the progress that has been made and we are ready to get

started.

Can any one

media agency company or group get the industry going on addressable or does it

have to be an industry-wide effort?

I do believe a few pioneers can create the momentum, but there is no doubt that

it will take an all-encompassing effort for addressability to reach its

potential. I'm a huge believer in collaboration and my role in The Pool, an

industry-wide initiative to accelerate spending on proven approaches within new

media platforms, supports this fact. We have worked in collaboration with more

than 100 blue chip companies in six countries to find better ways to

advertise on platforms such as online video and tablets. All of our findings

are shared openly with the entire industry.

We

also launched a choice-enabled online video ad model, ASq, as part of The Pool

over a year ago with the intention of industry-wide usage to ensure investment

in the best online video ad model for advertisers, publishers and consumers.

Other agencies and holding companies have leveraged this model and we couldn't

be happier. Just over a year later we've run over 150 ASq campaigns with 40

advertisers across 11 publishers and the results have been outstanding.

The

entire spirit of VivaKi and its Nerve Center entity is based on collaboration

and fluid partnering between agencies and other industry players. As an

industry, we need to move past silos and working behind closed doors to deliver

open, industry-wide solutions. Partnering with today's leading players will

help us move forward faster.

Some networks

have said that their priority is TV Everywhere and getting that technology in

place, and that addressable advertising is less important. Do you agree or

disagree with that?

In this rapidly changing media landscape it is a requirement to be able walk

and chew gum at the same time.

In

my opinion, operators need to focus on two priorities: authentication and

advertising innovation. In terms of authentication, or what the industry has

coined "TV Everywhere," operators must follow the consumer to whatever platform

they choose. This is simply a smart defense. Operators cannot let subscribers

drift off to other companies' offerings to access the content they would

normally get from their current subscription fee.

Simply

put, operators must embrace TV Everywhere to protect their core business models

and, given that subscriptions are generally more than 90% of their revenue, it

does make sense that that is their priority. But how do you grow your business

by offering consumers more without charging more?

If

they want to increase overall revenue, they must focus on the reinvention of

their advertising business, and addressability is what clients need. It allows

current advertisers to get more value for their investment, niche brands to

embrace TV for the first time (think Corvette or Volt) and provides a new

platform for the mammoth, $50 billion direct mail industry.

How

passionate are clients about getting the addressable model up and running?

There is a reason addressability has been referred to as the "Holy Grail of

Advertising." After we announced the DirecTV news, we held over 60 client and

account team meetings to brief them on the opportunity. Every single one has

expressed interest in being a part of this initiative. The concept behind

addressability is exactly what clients are looking for: improved efficiency and

effectiveness. We know this is something marketers are hungry for and we intend

to work collaboratively with the right players to help bring this opportunity

to market.