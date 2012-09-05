Smartphones Are Making Digital Cameras Obsolete

Brand Keys, the research company that specializes in

measuring consumer loyalty and engagement with brands, estimates that 55% of

photos and videos are now shot with smartphones, up 20% from last year,

according to company president Robert Passikoff.

And that does not bode well for the various brands of

digital SLR and digital point-and-shoot cameras.

"The quality of smartphone photos and videos [is] virtually

indistinguishable from dedicated digital imaging devices," Passikoff says. "If

you combine that with the smartphones' ability to review, edit and transmit

immediately, digital cameras are rapidly becoming obsolete."

And that sounds like an opportunity for smartphone makers to

begin targeting some of their marketing dollars on their products' ability to

replace traditional cameras. But Passikoff's data should also ring a bell in

the heads of the camera makers who need to protect their turf from further

erosion-if that's now possible.

Passikoff doesn't know if the camera makers can do it. "They

can look at the other side of the usage ratio and say that 45% of photos and

videos are still being shot with traditional cameras...but with newer smartphones

in sight and consumer expectations constantly on the rise, one cannot be

precisely sure how long the retail category will remain," he says.

"The photographer Ernst Haas once noted that â€˜there is only

you and your camera,'" Passikoff adds. "But with the increase in picture

quality and the ubiquity of we-do-everything smartphones taking the place of

dedicated digital cameras, we may soon have to amend that to â€˜there's only you

and your phone.'"

Based on Brand Keys' Customer Loyalty Engagement Index, here

is how the digital camera brands rank:

Digital SLR Cameras:

1. Canon



2. Nikon, Olympus, Leica

5. Sony

6. Pentax



7. Panasonic



8. Fuji

Digital Point-and-Shoot Cameras:

1. Canon

2. Nikon

3. Panasonic

4. Sony

5. Casio

6. Samsung

7. Fuji

8. Pentax

9. Olympus



10. Kodak