Smallville Stuntman in Critical Condition

The WB confirmed Tuesday that stunt man Christopher Sayour was in a Vancouver hospital after he was injured while filming an episode of Smallville.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Christopher and his family during this difficult time and we wish him a full recovery," said the network in a statement.

Sayour is the stunt double for Tom Welling (Superman) and stunt coordinator for the show. According to reports, he fell off a 37-foot tower and was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital, though the Vancouver production office for the show would not comment.

At press time Wednesday, Sayour was in critical condition at Royal Columbian Hospital.

Sayour's stunt credits include Stargate SG-1 and theatricals TimeMachine and Three Kings.