Small businesses get SBTV.com

Journalist Jane Applegate has launched SBTV.com, which she says is the first global online network dedicated to providing small-business news, views, features and services.

Featuring a reciprocal link with CNNfn.com's small-business home page, "SBTV.com is both a global Web television network and a portal where busy entrepreneurs can find just about everything they need to succeed," says Applegate.

"We provide free expert advice, information, entertainment, resources and direct links to our partners, who provide the perfect mix of cost-effective products and services."